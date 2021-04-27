Julia Wolf: Fresh Finds

SPOTIFY has just announced the FRESH FINDS playlist, a brand-new partnership program for independent artists, helping developing artists learn, collaborate and grow by giving them the tools for long-term, sustained career success.

The FRESH FINDS serves as a launch pad for many artists who have gone on to wide mainstream success -- CLAIRO, OMAR APOLLO, CURTIS WATERS, 100 GECS, AMINE and more. Since its launch in 2016, FRESH FINDS has playlisted over 25,000 artists, with their average monthly listeners increasing by 108% in the 28 days following the add, compared to the previous 28 days. For artists whose first SPOTIFY editorial playlist is FRESH FINDS, over 44% go on to be added to another editorial playlist on SPOTIFY.

The four artists that join the initial ‘class’ of the FRESH FINDS program are WALLICE, UNUSUAL DEMONT, JULIA WOLF and EKKSTACY. These up-and-comers will be provided with a substantial suite of opportunities, including education and access to resources, creative collaborations with other artists and marketing support, with the four artists featured in a major campaign on-and-off platform, as well as taking part in a social media documentary series, "SPOTIFY Clips," and more.

As part of the launch, SPOTIFY will also be launching 13 new regional FRESH FINDS playlists in BRAZIL, SPAIN, AUSTRALIA/NZ, UK/IE, PHILLIPINES, INDONESIA, SINGAPRE/MALAYSIA, VIETNAM, INDIA, ITALY, GERMANY/SWITZERLAND/AUSTRIA, SOUTH KOREA and TURKEY.

More information on this launch can be found on SPOTIFYs FOR THE RECORD blog here.

