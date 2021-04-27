Charese Fruge, Dana Cortez

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks about all of it with syndicated morning show superstar DANA CORTEZ!

Reflecting on her glass ceiling breaking career thus far, CORTEZ said, "Professionally, I’ve made a couple of appearances in the EMMY AWARD winning show ‘BREAKING BAD,’ and I’ve won various radio awards, but if I’m being honest, the biggest accomplishment has to be becoming the first MEXICAN-AMERICAN woman (LATINA) to have a nationally syndicated morning show. I just read a study that showed LATINOS only have 4.5% presence in English media which is very disheartening. Representation is important and I’m proud to be a part of ‘normalizing’ my culture, which is most often portrayed as a caricature of who we really are - just normal everyday Americans, same dreams, same goals, just a little spicier."

Week after week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on a woman who's making a difference. This week, learn about DANA CORTEZ here.

« see more Net News