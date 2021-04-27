Adam Hannan

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWS (LIFE 101.9)/WATERLOO, IA has named ADAM HANNAN their new Station Manager.



HANNAN joined the LIFE 101.9 team in 2016 and served as PD. Before going to IOWA, he served at MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS, INC. WZFJ (104.3 THE PULSE)/PEQUOT LAKES, MN.

HANNAN shared, “To be asked to serve as manager within NORTHWESTERN MEDIA is humbling and thrilling. We have an incredible team in WATERLOO, and I’m excited to lead as we work together to fulfill our mission of pointing people to Jesus!”



HANNAN replaced MATT DEANE who took the PD position at sister station KTIS/Minnespolis.

