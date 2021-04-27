Cyrus (Photo: Steven J Bradley)

BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG’s BILLY RAY CYRUS has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas. CYRUS has established himself in a variety of entertainment areas and music genres over his almost three-decade career, most recently celebrating the highest RIAA certified song in history, the 14x Diamond certified hit with LIL NAS X, “Old Town Road (Remix)."

“My philosophy to making music is no limitations,” CYRUS said about his approach to music. “No rules, no limits, no preconceived notions. Don’t try to think inside the box or outside the box, just think like there is no box.”

