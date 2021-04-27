Olivia Rodrigo

VEVO just released "favorite crime," the second performance in OLIVIA RODRIGO's LIFT series, which will act as the track's sole visual following the release of her debut album, "SOUR," out now on GEFFEN RECORDS. VEVO also recently announced OLIVIA as their first LIFT artist of 2021 and unveiled a live performance of her gold-certified single, “deja vu,” also shot on film.

VEVO LIFT alumni include the likes of BILLIE EILISH, DOJA CT, HALSEY, JORJA SMITH and YUNGBLUD, among others.

Commented VEVO SVP Content, Programming And Marketing JP EVANGELISTA, “We are so excited to launch our 2021 LIFT program with OLIVIA. We’ve been watching her rise since the highly anticipated music video release of ‘drivers license,’ and we couldn’t wait to collaborate and create content with her. Hard-working and dedicated to her craft, we couldn’t think of a more deserving artist to kick off this year’s program. The truly unique visuals we created for these songs on film showcase OLIVIA’s talent to her fans in ways they haven't seen before.”

Added RODRIGO, “VEVO has supported my music videos since the beginning, so it was awesome to create custom visuals with their team, which capture the tone of my work in a powerful way. I’m also excited to be named a VEVO LIFT artist and join such a great roster of previous alumni."

« see more Net News