Rockstar Games: Starting A Label

Dance music promoters CIRCOLOCO and ROCKSTAR GAMES, creators of the best-selling video games "Grand Theft Auto" and "Red Dead Redemption" are launching a new U.K.-based record label called CIRCOLOCO RECORDS.

Debuting with EPs featuring tracks from the label’s forthcoming compilation album, "Monday Dreamin’ Blue," the label will showcase contributions from artists such as CARL CRAIG, LUCIANO, SETH TROXLER, MOODYMANN, RAMPA, SAMA' ABDULHADI, LOST SOULS OF SATURN & TOKiMONSTA and RED AXES, among others.

The first EP will be released JUNE 4th and further EPs will be released weekly in the lead-up to the full compilation’s release on JULY 9th.

The launch of the label “reinforces CIRCOLOCO’s commitment to championing forward-thinking dance music artists beyond the club,” says the company.

ROCKSTAR has created digital nightclubs in "Grand Theft Auto Online" with its After Hours update providing an additional platform for music discovery.

CIRCLELOCL founder ANTONIO CARBONARO stated, “CIRCOLOCO has always been about the passion for finding the best music, supporting artists and bringing them to the people in the purest way possible.

“[This label] is a natural next step for us, giving us a chance to bring the music we love to people everywhere.”

ROCKSTAR GAMES founder SAM HOUSER, who got his start as a 19-year-old, landing his first job at BMG's UK headquarters in 1990, said, “Music is fundamental to us – it’s part of everything we do.

“Partnering with our friends at CIRCOLOCO is part of our ongoing efforts to find new ways to bring the very best underground music to the widest audience possible.”

