Suspended

A bit parodying the wife of LOS ANGELES sportscaster VIC "THE BRICK" JACOBS has resulted in the suspension of evening host TIM CONWAY JR. and his Exec. Producer SHERON BELLIO by iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES.

The bit, which aired on MAY 3rd, involved BELLIO doing a stereotypical Asian accent while portraying YUKO SAKAMOTO, JACOBS' wife, and employing martial arts exclamations and haikus "brought to you by SUBARU." After the MEDIA ACTION NETWORK FOR ASIAN AMERICAS complained, CONWAY and BELLIO were suspended. MAY is ASIAN AMERICAN/PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH, and hate crimes against Asian Americans have been in the news.

CONWAY and BELLIO issued apologies on FRIDAY night, with CONWAY saying that he and BELLIO agreed with the suspension and BELLIO adding that she is "deeply sorry that my failed attempt at humor was insensitive." WAYNE RESNICK and MARK THOMPSON are hosting the evening show this week, with CONWAY and BELLIO due to return next TUESDAY. The station will air a special on anti-Asian hate crimes on SUNDAY 4-6p (PT).

