Eden (Photo: Ford Fairchild)

Congratulations to BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG artist BROOKE EDEN and PEARL RECORDS Dir./Promotion HILLARY HOOVER on their engagement. According to PEOPLE.com, the couple of five and a half years pulled off twin surprise proposals to each other nine days apart.

HOOVER proposed first, in a swimming pool during a surprise trip to SEDONA, AZ on MAY 13th. The following weekend, during what HOOVER thought was to be a PEOPLE interview to talk about their SEDONA proposal, EDEN proposed in return on the rooftop of the VIRGIN HOTEL in NASHVILLE. The couple’s family and friends then emerged from a stairwell at the hotel to help them celebrate.

The couple is talking about planning a wedding for next year.

Her love is bigger than my wildest dreams. She held my hand through the toughest years of our lives and we never let each other go. She’s my rock and now she’s MY FIANCÉ 😍. Link in my bio for the whole story! Thank you @people Country!🧡 https://t.co/gClOjdmqFe

📷:@fordfairchild — Brooke Eden (@BrookeEdenMusic) May 25, 2021

« see more Net News