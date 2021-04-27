Summer Jam Is Back

MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK is bringing back HOT 97 SUMMER JAM. After a one-year hiatus, HOT 97 SUMMER JAM is back on SUNDAY, AUGUST 22nd at METLIFE STADIUM.

HOT 97 SUMMER JAM is the hip-hop music festival that has been graced by past performances from artists like JAY-Z, DRAKE, CARDI-B, MICHAEL JACKSON, MEGAN THEE STALLION, KENDRICK LAMAR, TRAVIS SCOTT, CHRIS BROWN, LIL’ WAYNE, DJ KHALED, 50 CENT, A. BOOGIE, MARIAH CAREY, NAS, DESTINY’S CHILD, FAT JOE, LAURYN HILL, LL COOL J, MARY J. BLIGE, WU-TANG CLAN, and JANET JACKSON. Look for HOT 97 SUMMER JAM 2021's artist lineup to be announced soon.

MEDIACO/NEW YORK Market Mgr. RON DECASTRO commented, "HOT 97’s SUMMER JAM is back on AUGUST 22nd, as the first NEW YORK metro area music festival of 2021, and we’re excited to put on an amazing show. We are committed to health and safety as we welcome our fans back to METLIFE STADIUM."

Tickets for HOT 97 SUMMER JAM go on sale to the public on FRIDAY, JUNE 25 via TICKETMASTER. A portion of the proceeds benefit the HIP HOP HAS HEART FOUNDATION.

« see more Net News