Lori Giamela & Kevin Valentini

RCA RECORDS has promoted its VP/Rhythm Promotion team of LORI GIAMELA and KEVIN VALENTINI to Senior VP/Promotion. The pair will continue to head up RCA's Rhythm promotion with GIAMELA in LOS ANGELES and VALENTINI based in NEW YORK.

The duo has led RCA's Rhythm promotion for five years. Through the team's leadership, RCA has nailed down #1 records from artists including MIGUEL, G-EAZY and KHALID. GIAMELA and VALENTINI had four #1 records in 2020 with CHRIS BROWN and DOJA CAT leading the way as the 3rd and 4th most played artists.

« see more Net News