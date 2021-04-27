$500 In Free Gas Goes To ALT 103.3 Listener

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WOLT (ALT 103.3)/INDIANAPOLIS has been qualifying listeners for the last week and a half for a chance to win $500 in gas for its "RUNNING ON EMPTY" promotion, which starts when VP/Programming & afternooner BEN MARCOTTE revs up the station vehicle on THURSDAY (5/27).

MARCOTTE said, "Basically in the spirit of the INDY 500, I’ll be filling up the tank on our alt vehicle and driving it until I run out of gas. Listeners will guess which mile marker I run out of gas, whomever comes closest will win $500 in gas."





