Aldean (Photo: Green Room PR)

JASON ALDEAN, LUKE COMBS and THOMAS RHETT will headline the FASTER HORSES FESTIVAL, with additional performers JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, GABBY BARRETT, RUSSELL DICKERSON, RILEY GREEN, HARDY, CHRIS LANE, TRACY LAWRENCE, DAVID LEE MURPHY, JON PARDI, CARLY PEARCE, MITCHELL TENPENNY and DEEJAY SILVER. The three-day festival takes place FRIDAY, JULY 16th through SUNDAY, JULY 18th at the MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY in BROOKLYN, MI, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks. The original 2020 headliners remain the same after the festival was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Find full ticketing and lineup details for the rescheduled dates here.

