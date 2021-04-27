More Andy

ANDY COHEN is getting a second channel on SIRIUSXM, this one a music channel, ANDY COHEN’S KIKI LOUNGE, launching TODAY (5/26) with “MOST PLAYED,” a specialty show featuring COHEN’s favorite songs, followed by the “All-Star Kiki Weekend” of special programming throughout MEMORIAL DAY weekend. The channel is described as consisting of deep cuts from artists that COHEN loves, “a personally crafted and curated eclectic mix of music, reflecting ANDY’s musical palette across a variety of moods and occasions enjoyable for his loyal fans and worthy of music lovers.”

Artists featured on the channel will MADONNA, JOHN MAYER, CHER, U2, DIANA ROSS, THE B-52S, ARETHA FRANKLIN, and others, and the channel will also include DJ sets from CHRIS MALINCHAK, NORA EN PURE, ROBBIE LESLIE, DJ LINA, DJ BILL COLEMAN, DJ SAMMY JO, and PURPLE DISCO MACHINE. SCISSOR SISTERS’ JAKE SHEARS will host a FRIDAY night 9p (ET) show, “NIGHT WORK RADIO,” with DJ SAMMY JO spinning tunes.

The special MEMORIAL DAY weekend programming will highlight special guests like KELLY RIPA, ANDERSON COOPER, TITO, MARLON AND JACKIE JACKSON, SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, HODA KOTB, WILLIE GEIST, HENRY WINKLER, WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, and BEVY SMITH.

COHEN, who also has a talk channel, RADIO ANDY, on the service, said, “This is a pure passion project for me; I’ve been making mix tapes for my friends since mixtapes were a thing, and this is the ultimate expression of sharing my love of music with my (virtual) pals.”

“Ever since we began working with ANDY six years ago, he has proven to be a creative and evanescent programmer and talent, and when we went to him with an idea for a full time music channel, ANDY was intrigued,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT. “Now we are wholly unsurprised that he is delivering a music channel that will be infectious with good vibes and a sense of naughty fun. We are excited to bring ANDY’S KIKI LOUNGE to life wherever you listen to SIRIUSXM.”

« see more Net News