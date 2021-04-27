More Than 60 Bands On 4 Stages

The eighth edition of SHAKY KNEES MUSIC FESTIVAL is set for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22nd through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24th in downtown ATLANTA at CENTRAL PARK. STEVIE NICKS, THE STROKES, and RUN THE JEWELS will headline a lineup featuring more than 60 bands on four stages featuring ALICE COOPER, ST. VINCENT, MODEST MOUSE, PORTUGAL. THE MAN, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, MAC DEMARCO, DERMOT KENNEDY, DOMINIC FIKE, ROYAL BLOOD, THE HIVES and many more.

SHAKEY KNEES Founder TIM SWEETWOOD said, “We are really happy to be able to deliver SHAKY KNEES this OCTOBERr with a lineup that truly has something for everyone. "We look forward to getting back into CENTRAL PARK with our amazing Shaky family of fans and hear some incredible live music together.”

Tickets go on sale today at 1p (ET) at www.shakykneesfestival.com.

