More Speakers

PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced the third group of speakers scheduled to appear at the 2021 conference, scheduled for AUGUST 3-6 at the GAYLORD OPRYLAND HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER in NASHVILLE.

The speakers announced in the third round include:

“TUCKERED OUT WITH AMI THAKKAR” host AMI THAKKAR RAVAL and DCP ENTERTAINMENT’s JACQUELINE GAROFANO with “Mommy's In Podcasting”

ANTHONY LUCIANI presenting “Remote Recording in a Post Covid World”

THE IMAGINE NEIGHBORHOOD’s BILAL DARDAI with “Podcasting about Race and Equity for Children”

AUDIOBOOM’s BRENDAN REGAN on “What Can A Network Do For You (And How Can You Join One)?” and “Our Astonishing Process: How the AL Team Crafts an Episode from Start to Finish”

PLEASURE PODCASTS’ CAMERON POTER with “Create a Niche Podcast Network That Pays”

RITUAL SIX’s COLE BURKHARDT on “Funding that Isn’t Fiction -- Crowdfunding your Audio Drama”

FUSION LATINA NETWORK’s DOUGLAS LEZAMETA presenting “Cómo Producir Podcast Para Empresas”

“GOOD MOMS BAD CHOICES PODCAST”’s ERICA DICKERSON on “A New Age of Parenting: Sexuality, Wellness, & Activism”

“ASTONISHING LEGENDS”’ FORREST BURGESS, RYAN MCCULLOUGH, SCOTT PHILBROOK, and TESS PFEIFLE with “Our Astonishing Process: How the AL Team Crafts an Episode from Start to Finish”

STITCHER’s GIANNA PALMER on “Before You Hit Record: Best Practices for Interview Prep”

VERITONE ONE’s HILARY ROSS and CBS NEWS ARCHIVES’ MAGGIE DAKIN on “Emerging Revenue Opportunities for Podcasters”

LEMONADA MEDIA’s JACQUELINE WESTFALL asking “What’s Your Lemonada? (Breaking Through By Being You)”

AFROS & AUDIO’s JERRY THOMPSON III on “Why Building a Table is Worth the Labor”

“CANADALAND”’s JESSE BROWN with “Turning a Home-Grown Show Into a Home-Grown Network”

“STACKING BENJAMINS PODCAST”’s JOE SAUL-SEHY with “Podcast Veterans Share War Stories, Tips for Success”

HINDENBURG SYSTEMS’ JONATHAN HURLEY with “AUDACITY vs. HINDENBURG vs. PROTOOLS -- Which DAW is Right for Me?”

THE POPCAST MEDIA GROUP’s KNOX MCCOY on “Diversifying Your Income: Making Money from Membership”

HELIX SLEEP’s MARTHA GALLANT with “Authentic Voices Lead to Impactful Brand Partnerships”

AWEBER’s MEGHAN NESTA on “Build a Listener Community that Drives Significant Revenue for Your Podcast”

THE PODCAST ACADEMY’s MICHELE COBB with “TPA: Raising the Volume Together”

PODBOXX MEDIA CORP’s NICOLAS GENEST with “Podcasting to Revolutionize Journalism”

FINDING FOUNDERS/SECRET SAUCE’s SAMUEL DONNER presenting “How To Build A Podcast Team On A Budget”

JACOBS MEDIA’s SETH RESLER hosting “The Podcast Makeover 30 Second Challenge”

TRITON DIGITAL/OMNY STUDIO’s SHARON TAYLOR presenting “The Measures of Podcast Success in 2021”

PAIR NETWORKS’ STEPHANIE EWING with “Don't Count on Social. Why You Need a Website for Valuable Listener Growth!”

STITCHER’s TRACEY SAMUELSON on “The Notes Process”

