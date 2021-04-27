Carpenter

Entertainment industry veteran TERI NELSON CARPENTER has opened a NASHVILLE-area office for REEL MUSIK WERKS LLC in the BERRY HILL satellite city on EAST IRIS DRIVE. This is the global music company's second U.S. office, and its newest headquarters, which also includes a recording studio, writers' room and lounge. The company, which also has offices in LOS ANGELES, specializes in international rights management, licensing and clearance, as well as music administration and supervision for all media.

“I love NASHVILLE and have done business here for years,” said CARPENTER, who is the company's Pres. and CEO. “This new office and recording studio is a natural extension of our commitment to NASHVILLE’s music, artist, and television and film communities. We’re thrilled to be here.”

