Outdoor co-op retailer REI has launched a new in-house content production division, CO-OP STUDIOS, to develop and produce films, podcasts, and other content, with storytelling from BIPOC, LGBTQ people, women, and other historically underrepresented groups.

"The outdoors is for everyone, and content is a powerful and relevant way to bring that belief to our members and new audiences," said REI Dir./Content and Media PAOLO MOTTOLA. "We are supporting projects that explore this idea from a variety of perspectives, formats and, most importantly, from a variety of voices. Our plan is to share and promote stories that encourage awareness, inspiration and celebrate the different ways communities spend time outside."

Podcasts in the works include a tour of national parks by MISHA EUCEPH, "HELLO, NATURE," coming in SEPTEMBER. The KENT, WA-based retailer has in the past produced the "WILD IDEAS WORTH LIVING" and "CAMP MONSTERS" podcasts.

