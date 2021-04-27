Two-Hour Livestream MAY 29th To Celebrate 'Gish'

SMASHING PUMPKINS will celebrate the release of their platinum-selling album GISH with a two-hour livestream SATURDAY, MAY 29th at 7p (PT). BILLY CORGAN and JIMMY CHAMBERLIN will take part in the livestream featuring a Q&A, GISH vinyl listening party, and a special world exclusive preview of unreleased music, hosted by MADAME ZUZU’s in HIGHLAND PARK, IL. Tickets for the event go on sale FRIDAY, MAY 28th at 9a (PT)/12p (ET). Select proceeds will be donated to the PAWS no-kill animal shelter in Chicago. The livestream will be available to view for 24-hours.

GISH, the group's break-out debut, placed THE SMASHING PUMPKINS on the global map and became the highest-selling independently released album of all time upon release.

The band is also encouraging fans to share their GISH memories, as well as launching a digital scavenger hunt across the band’s social platforms, where they will be posting GISH related trivia questions and clues online; one winner will be announced on MAY 28 and will receive the ultimate GISH merch collection. The youngest fans are also encouraged to download a coloring sheet and submit their artwork online for the “GISH Coloring Contest” for a chance to win a merch store gift card.

Click here to listen to the GISH full length.





