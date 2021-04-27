Companion Podcast

This year's SERIESFEST television festival is being accompanied by the launch of a podcast interviewing industry leaders.

"BREAKING IN: A SERIESFEST PODCAST" is co-hosted by the event's co-founders, KAILY SMITH WESTBROOK and RANDI KLEINER, and has debuted with an interview with BLUMHOUSE TELEVISION Pres./Production JEREMY GOLD. Future episodes, to be released on TUESDAYS, include conversations with "ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST" creator AUSTIN WINSBERG, "UP NORTH" creator EMIL PINNOCK, BIG SWING PRODUCTIONS founder VALERIE STADLER, and STEPHEN COLLETTI and JAMES LAFFERTY (“ONE TREE HILL,” “EVERYONE’S DOING GREAT”).

WESTBROOK said, “Over the last seven years we’ve met many dynamic and interesting people working in television. RANDI and I have dreamed of adding another platform to share their stories and are thrilled to finally be doing it with ‘BREAKING IN.’ The candid one-on-one conversations with today’s industry leaders, behind and in front of the camera, are meant to shed light on personal stories to provide ideas and motivation for all listening, reaching emerging storytellers who all too often don’t know how to get their foot in the door.”

« see more Net News