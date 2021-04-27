To Honor First Gold Star Vet With Song

The CREATIVETS songwriting program will release it's first song to honor a fallen vet on MEMORIAL DAY, MONDAY, MAY 31st. The song, titled "All I Need Is You," was written by Country songwriters KALSEY KULYK and MARK IRWIN, plus CREATIVETS Executive Dir. RICHARD CASPER, with the help of MIKE and LISA DE LA CRUZ, the parents of Sgt. DILLON SEMOLINA, one of 12 Marines lost when two helicopters crashed during a routine air training mission in HAWAII in 2016. To this day, DILLON is the only Marine who has not been identified by DNA or other tangible evidence from the crash.

KULYK said, “I’ve never written with parents who have lost a child before, let alone in the veteran community, for CREATIVETS. Every time I’ve written with a veteran, it’s always choked me up a bit ... With this one we really got to feel the ache of a mother and father losing their son. It’s a memory that will stick with me for the rest of my life.”

LISA DE LA CRUZ said of "All I Need Is You," "There is that lack of closure. Some of these extra things ... the song ... they’re nic ... to have in his honor." Added MIKE DE LA CRUZ, "The story, the music, everything ... fold it together. It's horrible and wonderful at the exact same time."

LISA added, “I usually don’t look forward to MEMORIAL DAY, with everything that happened. This year is different.”

You can pre-save "All I Need Is You" here.

