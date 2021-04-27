Blackwell (Photo: Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame)

DEWAYNE BLACKWELL, a two-time GRAMMY Award nominee and 2017 inductee into the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME, died on SUNDAY, MAY 23rd at the age of 84. He is best known as the co-writer of GARTH BROOKS’ mega hit, “Friends In Low Places.” Released in 1990, the song was a four-week #1.

BLACKWELL’s first success as a songwriter came with “Mr. Blue,” a #1 Pop hit for THE FLEETWOODS. Other Pop acts who cut his songs included ROY ORBISON, BOBBY VEE, BOBBY VINTON, THE FOUR PREPS and THE EVERLY BROTHERS. After moving to NASHVILLE in the 1980s, he scored Country hits by MARTY ROBBINS, T.G. SHEPPARD with CLINT EASTWOOD, and CONWAY TWITTY. A BLACKWELL-penned, DAVID FRIZZELL-recorded hit that went #1 in 1982 added one of the great titles to the lexicon of Country music: “I’m Gonna Hire A Wino To Decorate Our Home.”

« see more Net News