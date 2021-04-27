Earley

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT has signed JASON EARLEY to a publishing deal. The SHARPS CHAPEL, TN native has written and produced both Country and Christian music, with songs recorded by artists including HANNAH KERR, MARYNN TAYLOR, NATHAN THOMAS, MIGNON, PJ NORTH, RACHAEL NEMIORFF and more.

"We've been fans of JASON and his talent as a writer and producer for quite a while now," said BLACK RIVER VP/Publishing REBEKAH GORDON. "We are thrilled to officially welcome him and partner with him through this next chapter of his career."

"I'm beyond excited to be joining BLACK RIVER PUBLISHING," said EARLEY. "I truly feel at home here. REBEKAH, [Creative Dir.] KATIE [BAROLAK], and [Creative Coord.] RACHAEL [SKVORAK] make a rock-star publishing team, and I can't wait to see how this journey unfolds."

