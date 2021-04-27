Amy Grant

DELILAH welcomed AMY GRANT to the latest episode of her podcast, LOVE SOMEONE, in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of GRANT's album HEART IN MOTION featuring the song, "Baby Baby."



DELILAH shared, "Thirty years after the release of her mega chart-topping album, AMY GRANT's heart is still very much in motion! The beloved singer-songwriter sits down with me today for a long, lovely chat. We cover a good many topics, all of which boil down to one thing - saying "yes" to the possibilities! Saying 'yes' to the things that come your way, even if they're out of your comfort zone, or you don't feel quite prepared. AMY says her heart is still opening to new possibilities and she is loving the people and experiences the practice of saying 'yes' is bringing into her life. I can't wait for you to hear this one!"



The podcast is available everyhwere podcasts are played: iHEART RADIO APP, SPOTIFY, APPLE PODCASTS, GOOGLE PLAY, STITCHER, PANDORA and more.

