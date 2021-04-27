Terry Hemmings Receives Alumni Honor

TERRY HEMMINGS, President and CEO of PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT, is honored as an inductee into the UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY's GATTON COLLEGE Alumni Hall of Fame.



According to UK, this lifetime award recognizes GATTON alumni who've earned success in their career and community while enhancing the reputation of GATTON COLLEGE through their professional achievement, personal accomplishments, and service to their alma mater.

HEMMINGS shared, "What a tremendous honor to be inducted into the Business School's Hall of Fame. Thinking back on my years at UK, there are so many wonderful memories and many friends I am still in close touch with. That experience, along with the exceptional teaching I received, provided many tools that I still use every day of my professional career. I am so grateful to be included in the Hall of Fame alongside the other distinguished alumni and a few friends who've already received this honor."

TERRY HEMMINGS runs PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT, a SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY, which includes PROVIDENT LABEL GROUP, RCA INSPIRATION, ESSENTIAL WORSHIP, ESSENTIAL MUSIC PUBLISHING, PROVIDENT FILMS, and ESSENTIAL SOUND.



Based in FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT is home to many Contemporary Christian artists, including CASTING CROWNS, ZACH WILLIAMS, KIRK FRANKLIN, KORYN HAWTHORNE, TRAVIS GREENE, MATT MAHER, MARVIN SAPP, MATTHEW WEST, ELEVATION WORSHIP, and more.



HEMMINGS will be honored at the virtual ceremony on THURSDAY (5/27).

« see more Net News