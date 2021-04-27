Tune In This Weekend!

Recently, we reported on the retirement of SEAN 'HOLLYWOOD' HAMILTON from his three national radio programs, including THE WEEKEND TOP 30 (NET NEWS 5/20). Today, HAMILTON's producer for the past 20 years, MICHELLE PARISI, reached out with news of her own.

This MEMORIAL DAY weekend, PARISI will take the reins and host THE WEEKEND TOP 30 for the outgoing HAMILTON.

PARISI told ALL ACCESS, "I love radio, I love our show and it was a total blast to host the show I’ve dedicated two decades to building with HOLLYWOOD."

Her guests include actress, singer and influencer INDIANA MASSARA, star of the new movie, Hero Mode, which arrives JUNE 4th, RUDE GRL & CC, a Hip-Hop/Rock duo from the U.K., plus interactive dance party duo from MINNEAPOLIS, KOO KOO KANGA ROO.

THE WEEKEND TOP 30 will air its final show on the last weekend of JUNE. MICHELLE is exploring new opportunities. She can be reached at Radiochel@aol.com, (310) 804-9212.

