Nothing Much. And You?

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC databases TODAY (5/26).



Among the filings that did make it into the online databases, WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION has requested a Silent STA for W242AA/BEACON HILL, MA because the FCC has yet to approve the station's move to a new rooftop and the licensed site, a building on the MIT campus, is being demolished.



And GRAND JUNCTION MEDIA, INC. has agreed to a Consent Decree with the FCC to resolve public file violations at KGJX/FRUITA, CO. As in the many prior public file cases resolved by Consent Decrees, the licensee has agreed to implement a compliance plan in lieu of fines.

