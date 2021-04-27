Debt Reduction

CUMULUS MEDIA has accelerated the paydown of its debt, with $175 million of payments including completion of paying off its ABL Revolver ($60 million), required prepayments of its Term Loan Credit Facility from the proceeds of the sale of the land under the former transmitter of WSBN-A/WASHINGTON and tower sales ($89 million), and a tender offer for its 6.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2026 ($26 million). The company has $688.8 million in debt remaining.

Pres./CEO MARY G. BERNER said, "As I noted on our recent earnings call, the continuing improvement in economic and public health conditions is fueling very encouraging momentum across all our businesses. Against that backdrop, we are accelerating debt repayments, which will de-lever the balance sheet more quickly, reduce interest expense, and further increase our free cash flow. Since emerging from bankruptcy in 2018, we have reduced our net debt by almost $600 million, despite the impact of a global pandemic. Looking ahead, our better leverage profile and more than $200 million of available liquidity will provide us meaningful financial flexibility as we continue along our strong rebound trajectory. CUMULUS MEDIA’s strong competitive position, proven track record of solid execution, numerous revenue growth drivers, and ability to consistently generate significant free cash flow give us multiple pathways along which to grow shareholder value in the short- and long-term.”

