SAG-AFTRA has promoted COO/General Counsel DUNCAN CRABTREE-IRELAND to National Exec. Dir./Chief Negotiator. CRABTREE-IRELAND, who starts his new role on JUNE 21st, replaces DAVID P. WHITE, who announced MAY 14th that he is stepping down from the National Exec. Dir./Chief Negotiator position he has held since 2009.

Pres. GABRIELLE CARTERIS said, “I couldn’t be more pleased that our board has selected DUNCAN CRABTREE-IRELAND as national executive director. DUNCAN is a natural choice, an experienced leader and well respected by members and staff. I am confident that under his leadership, the union will continue building on the achievements and stability he has overseen working alongside DAVID WHITE over the past dozen years. I congratulate DUNCAN and look forward to working with him in his new capacity.”

CRABTREE-IRELAND said, "It is an honor to accept this position and I look forward to continuing to work with members, the National Board, local boards, officers and staff in this new role. Together, we will build on the successes that have been achieved in recent years, as well as strategize and innovate for the future as we navigate the dramatic changes taking place in our industry. I am grateful to the National Board for its vote of confidence and remain in awe of SAG-AFTRA’s remarkable history and service to its members.”

