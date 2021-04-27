Live

iHEARTMEDIA Gospel WHAL (95.7 HALLELUJAH FM)/MEMPHIS will host "THE HALLELUJAH SUMMER JAM" on AUGUST 21st at THE LIBERTY BOWL MEMORIAL STADIUM. MARVIN SAPP, KEKE WYATT, PASTOR MIKE JR. and more will perform live.

“Due to COVID-19, last year THE HALLELUJAH SUMMER JAM was virtual, and although it was a powerful and well attended event, there is nothing like the community of faith coming together in person singing praises unto God,” said PD TRACY BETHEA. “Our lineup of legendary artists and gifted new artists are overjoyed and ready to hit the stage, gathering on one accord to share messages of hope, love, strength and healing.”

« see more Net News