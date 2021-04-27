Walsh

Former Congressman JOE WALSH says that his show has been cancelled by the GLOBAL AMERICAN BROADCASTING (GAB) RADIO NETWORK, and in a tweet posted on WEDNESDAY, he’s pointing a finger at an unnamed manager who, he says, cancelled the show because he is “a big Trumper, and he’s wanted to boot me for awhile.”

WALSH, formerly a host at SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO and SALEM RADIO NETWORK, joined GAB in 2020 after he turned from a TRUMP supporter in 2016 to an outspoken critic of the former president.

As of THURSDAY morning (5/27), WALSH’s show remains listed on the GAB website. The network bills itself as a “services provider” offering distribution to talk radio shows “with none of the confining restrictions or political agendas.”

