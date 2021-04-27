Travis, Sexton

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that PREMIERE NETWORKS is pairing evening host BUCK SEXTON and FOX SPORTS RADIO morning host CLAY TRAVIS as the replacement show for "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW." "THE CLAY TRAVIS & BUCK SEXTON SHOW" will air noon-3p (ET) weekdays beginning JUNE 21st.

PREMIERE has been feeding a combination of LIMBAUGH clips and guest hosts since LIMBAUGH's death in FEBRUARY.

The move comes as competing syndicators have picked up several former LIMBAUGH affiliates choosing to move forward with a new show in the time slot more quickly, including WESTWOOD ONE's aggressive launch of DAN BONGINO, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' MARKLEY, VAN CAMP AND ROBBINS, RADIO AMERICA's DANA LOESCH, and today's announcement by COX MEDIA GROUP that ERICK ERICKSON's WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA show will be nationally syndicated as well.

“I’ve loved spending the past six years building ‘OUTKICK THE COVERAGE’ into one of the most-listened-to sports talk shows in the country, but I couldn’t resist the opportunity to join BUCK SEXTON as we launch this new program in the most coveted timeslot in the talk format,” said TRAVIS in a release to affiliates. “While no one will ever replace RUSH LIMBAUGH, BUCK and I are excited to continue advancing the causes he held dear, most importantly American exceptionalism, a fervent embrace of capitalism, and a belief in a robust marketplace of ideas. At a time of rabid cancel culture and toxic identity politics, we will be the voice for many who feel scared to say what they think for fear of the censorious online mob. We can’t wait to get started.”

“I could not be more thrilled -- and am deeply humbled -- by the opportunity to host this new program with CLAY TRAVIS,” said SEXTON. “We think it’s important to carry on the tradition of RUSH LIMBAUGH and bring truth to the masses. One thing I can promise all EIB listeners out there: we’re with them and we will always fight for them with the show CLAY, and I do every day.”

