GIBSON opens the GIBSON GARAGE, a guitar experience in 8,000 square feet of the historic CUMMINS STATION at 209 10th Avenue South, NASHVILLE, on JUNE 9th. To celebrate the grand opening, there will be a virtual concert, “GIBSON Live: A Celebration of Artists to Benefit GIBSON Gives,” airing at 6:30p (CT)/7:30p (ET) via GIBSON TV. The concert will feature performances from WARREN HAYNES, MARGO PRICE, KIP MOORE, JAMES BAY, SERGIO VALLIN of MANÁ, LZZY HALE and JOE HOTTINGER of HALESTORM, MARCUS KING, ORIANTHI, SAMANTHA FISH, MORGAN WADE, SADLER VADEN, TAK MATSUMOTO, CELISSE, EMILY WOLFE, JARED JAMES NICHOLS with JOE BONAMASSA, and more.

GIBSON GARAGE is designed for the seasoned professional musician, a casual guitar player, a beginner, or simply a music fan. The shop includes a Custom Shop to build guitars, historical and celebrity memorabilia displays, a Repair and Restoration Center, and a public retail shopping experience with GIBSON, GIBSON ACOUSTIC, GIBSON CUSTOM SHOP, EPIPHONE, KRAMER, MESA/BOOGIE, and KRK. And it has a state-of-the-art stage for live and virtual live streaming concert performances.

“The GIBSON GARAGE is the ultimate guitar experience where our past, present, and future comes to life for fans and artists right here in Music City,” says GIBSON BRANDS CEO JAMES “JC” CURLEIGH. “This is also our opportunity to contribute to the amazing music and guitar culture that we’ve been a part of for over a century. We can’t wait to share the GIBSON GARAGE with our fans and future fans.”

JOE BONAMASSA added, “The GIBSON GARAGE is the epitome of when the legendary creativity of the original brand perfectly coincides with the vision of the future of the modern electric and acoustic guitar. Congratulations on a job well done.”

“You can’t have a guitar town like NASHVILLE without GIBSON representing, and they do it with the Garage in an incredibly thoughtful way,” said singer-songwriter-musician MAGGIE ROSE. “The space is great for performances and jamming with other NASHVILLE artists or artists passing through town, but the storefront also draws in music lovers from all over the world who come to see the space that delivers the history and a plethora of guitars.”

“The GIBSON GARAGE is a magical place and elicits the same feeling a deep DISNEY fan feels walking into DISNEYLAND for the first time,” said singer-songwriter-producer, CELISSE. “To see all those guitars on the belt and you can reach out and play any guitar of your choosing, it is truly unlike anything I have ever experienced. The GIBSON GARAGE is amazing.”

GIBSON Live will benefit GIBSON GIVES--the 501c3 charitable arm of GIBSON--which supports musicians worldwide and is committed to making the world a better place by creating and supporting other non-profit organizations in their efforts to advance musicians, as well as youth-focused education and wellness initiatives. 100% of the “GIBSON Live…,” donations will go to two influential organizations making positive changes: MUSICARES--a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community--and SAVE THE MUSIC--helping kids, schools, and communities discover their full potential through the power of making music.

More information at https://www.gibson.com/garage.

