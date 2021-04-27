Selling Vehicles With Vodcasts

PODCASTONE is producing three video podcasts with PODCASTONE talent for sponsor HYUNDAI as part of a campaign supporting THE NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION’s #SaveOurStages initiative.

The vodcasts will include a BROADWAY-themed show hosted by THE LADYGANG (KELTIE KNIGHT, BECCA TOBIN, and JAC VANEK) at the THEATRE AT THE ACE HOTEL in LOS ANGELES TODAY (5/27); a comedy vodcast hosted by ADAM CAROLLA at the same venue on JUNE 3rd; and a music-themed vodcast with THE LADYGANG at the WHISKY A GO GO. The vodcasts will promote the HYUNDAI Tucson.

