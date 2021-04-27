Apple Podcasts Channel

HEADSPACE STUDIOS is offering a "HEADSPACE CHANNEL" as an exclusive on APPLE PODCASTS, with both free existing podcasts and a paid subscription option adding 10 exclusive meditations and additional content for $3.99/month.

"We're excited to be collaborating with APPLE, as they launch a game-changing platform that puts both creators and listeners first," said HEADSPACE STUDIOS Podcast Dir. LEAH SUTHERLAND. "With so many of our listeners engaging with mindfulness content, such as sleep, we're looking forward to offering them a dedicated space for this through the HEADSPACE CHANNEL."

