Moving to Digital-Only

CALVARY CHURCH Religious KNKT (107.1)/ALBUQUERQUE will be transitioning control to BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK at the end of MAY. The religious teaching and preaching programs will be moving to sister station Contemporary Christian KLYT (88.3 STAR-88)/ALBUQUERQUE.



This displaces the forty-four year CCM format to digital-only through the STAR-88 app and STAR88.FM.

BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK will begin broadcasting their own religious teaching and preaching format on KNKT, but a date has not been set.

According to their websites, the transition will take place MONDAY (5/31) at 5am Mountain.

