Submissions Start Monday

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS (HITS 106.1)/SEATTLE, home of THE JUBAL SHOW, is giving away a baby. The station has partnered with POMA FERTILITY, an infertility treatment and IVF center, to give away treatments which could turn into the prize of a lifetime. Listeners can submit a 60 second or less video explaining their infertility issues and why they want to have a baby. A panel of judges will review each submission and narrow down the contest entries to the top three to then choose one winner.

Video submissions will be accepted through JUNE 20th and the contest winner will be announced during THE JUBAL SHOW on JULY 9th at 9a (PT). The contest will kick off MONDAY, MAY 31st at 5a (PT). Click here for info and to enter.

« see more Net News