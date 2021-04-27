Sold

TWILIGHT BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Hits WPHB-A-W281CB/PHILIPSBURG, PA to LIGHTNER COMMUNICATIONS LLC for $77,500. The seller acquired the station for $95,000 in 2020.

In other filings with the FCC, CSN INTERNATIONAL is selling W219CV/RAYMOND, MS to SSR COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $36,500. The primary station is listed as MISSISSIPPI CATHOLIC RADIO, INC. low power FM WXJC-LP/JACKSON, MS.

KINGSTRUST LLC has applied for an STA to operate WKTX-A/CORTLAND, OH with reduced power due to transmitter failure.

RADIO SHARON FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of W236AF/BURLINGTON, NJ (moving to TRENTON) to RITMO BROADCASTING, INC. for $300,000.

The BOARD OF REGENTS OF NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS UNIVERSITY has closed on the donation of KEDP/LAS VEGAS, NM to BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE.

And NAVAJO MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian KNMI (VERTICAL RADIO)/FARMINGTON, NM; K215AX/PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO; K265DC/CORTEZ, CO; and K213AD/DURANGO, CO to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $225,000.

