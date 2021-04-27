Celebrating 20 Years Of 'Drops Of Jupiter'

Multi-GRAMMY- Award Winners TRAIN are planning a one-night only, exclusive virtual concert, "Soul Vacation," to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their multi-platinum album DROPS OF JUPITER. The event will take place on the streaming platform DREAMSTAGE, on FRIDAY, JUNE 25th at 6p (PT)/9p (ET). It will mark the band’s first ever virtual performance.

With sales of more than 2 million copies worldwide in the first year of release alone and certified 2x platinum in the US and CANADA, DROPS OF JUPITER remains the group's best-selling album to date.

TRAIN will perform their iconic DROPS OF JUPITER album in its entirety as part of a career-spanning-set filled with their biggest hits and fan favorites, including their RIAA diamond certified, GRAMMY-winning anthem “Hey, Soul Sister,” live from THE WILTERN stage in LOS ANGELES. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

