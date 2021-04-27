Revelator

Thanks to a $1.3-million grant, innovative creator rights management company REVELATOR expands its web3-based Wallet to provide instant financial support to artists and rightsholders.

Said company CEO BRUNO GUEZ, “We’re creating a highly efficient decentralized backend for the creative industries, starting with music. Our goal is to help every creator turn their IP into digital assets they can easily sell or monetize.”

In a 2020 pilot with a major global publisher, REVELATOR was able to reduce settlement time from months to days. Processing seven months of data, more than 9 billion streams in a day, REVELATOR got rightholders their mechanicals payments via their Wallets in under 30 days, rather than an entire quarter or more later.

Added GUEZ, “We are within striking distance of daily settlements.” a

In addition, REVELATOR will soon offer users decentralized financial tools to fully develop micro-financing products for its 45,000 rightholders, with funds going directly into their Wallets in seconds.

Added GUEZ, “We’re expanding the ways decentralized protocols and smart contracts can forge a new path in an industry that has long struggled with slow and inaccurate payments and complex administrative systems. Many startups have attempted this, but we’ve actually achieved it. This grant demonstrates the strength of our technology."

For more information, go here.





