KATHERINE CEARNS is joining EL DORADO BROADCASTERS’ YUMA, AZ cluster – News-Talk KBLU-A, Country KTTI, and Hot AC KQSR (MIX 100.9) – in the sales department. CEARNS has been working for MELALEUCA: THE WELLNESS CO. in COLORADO since 2016.

“As we expand as a company, we are looking for people who have the capacity to communicate real value to our business customers,” said Dir. of Sales RICKY MITCHELL. “KATHERINE’s persistence, follow up and follow through will help her stand out in our marketplace.”

