Roxanne Steel

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT has named ROXANNE STEELE as co-host of the "BROADWAY In The Morning" show. She joins host BILL “BROADWAY” BERTSCHINGER weekday mornings. The position had been vacant since KRISSY T's departure last NOVEMBER to join WOODWARD SPORTS NETWORK (NET NEWS 11/10/20).

STEELE has served as a part-time talent for the station since 2018. Prior to that, she was midday host at AUDACY Country WYCD/DETROIT. She was also on-air for 12 years with CBS RADIO CHICAGO, first as afternoon host on WBBM-F (B96) and later, as afternoon host on sister station WCFS (FRESH 105.9).

CUMULUS DETROIT Director Of FM Programming DAVID COREY commented, “I am thrilled to have a superstar like ROXANNE join 'BROADWAY In The Morning' each and every weekday. The combination of having those two together in morning drive is super exciting!”

STEELE added, “I'm so excited to join 'BROADWAY In The Morning' and be a part of DETROIT morning radio where so many legendary morning shows exist. This is an incredible opportunity and I'm beyond grateful for it.”

