Last Night

The 2021 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS brought the biggest names in entertainment together from THE DOLBY THEATER in LOS ANGELES. Hosted by USHER, it featured performances including THE WEEKND with Special Guest ARIANA GRANDE, BRUNO MARS & ANDERSON .PAAK (SILK SONIC), DAN + SHAY, DOJA CAT, USHER and more.

The Awards honored ELTON JOHN with the 2021 iHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD, which was presented by CHRIS MARTIN and LIL NAS X. The award presentation also featured a special tribute performance from BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO and H.E.R., honoring ELTON JOHN’s global impact on pop culture.

In addition, the show featured special appearances from TAYLOR SWIFT, DUA LIPA, RODDY RICCH, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, MEGAN THEE STALLION, LL COOL J, NELLY, MACHINE GUN KELLY, FRENCH MONTANA, LIL JON, ROBIN THICKE, JOEL MCHALE, OLIVER STARK, RYAN GUZMAN, GABBY BARRETT, AVA MAX, RAPHAEL SAADIQ, AJR and more.

Additional highlights included:

THE WEEKND with Special Guest ARIANA GRANDE opened the Awards with the first-ever performance together of their #1 hit “Save Your Tears”

Host of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, USHER jammed with other artists including LL COOL J, ELTON JOHN, MEGAN THEE STALLION, FRENCH MONTANA, TWENTY ONE PILOTS in “Club Ush” – a nightclub built on the side of THE DOLBY THEATRE stage. During the show he also performed a medley of his hits, “Confessions,” “Love In This Club,” “U Don’t Have To Call,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love,” and “Scream,” before Lil Jon surprised the crowd by pulling up in a 1972 Impala to join Usher on stage for a performance of “Yeah.”

Winner of Best Duo/Group of the Year, DAN + SHAY reunited with their full band for the first time to perform, “Glad You Exist.”

The chemistry ignited by BRUNO MARS and ANDERSON .PAAK (SILK SONIC) around a candle-lit piano in “Club Ush” set the tone for an epic performance of “Leave The Door Open”

The biggest breakout artist of the year and winner of Best New Pop Artist, DOJA CAT, put together a visual performance of her biggest hits including “Say So,” “Streets” and “Kiss Me More.”

For a full list of winners visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

