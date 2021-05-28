LiveXLive Acquisition

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire music publicity firm GRAMOPHONE MEDIA, INC. for an undisclosed price. GRAMOPHONE Pres. ESHY GAZIT and CMO PATRICK ERMLICH will remain with the company after the sale closes, expected before the end of JUNE. GRAMOPHONE has worked with BTS, MONSTA X, TIFFANY YOUNG, MELII, LIL SIMZ, SAN HOLO, STEVE AOKI, JAZZ CARTIER, KIIARA, ZHU, TESSA VIOLET, TAYLA PARX, JESSE MCCARTNEY, JOSHUA RADIN, KT TUNSTALL, ANI DIFRANCO, RANDY JACKSON, WIX, AMUSE IO, and others.

LIVEXLIVE CEO ROB ELLIN said, “GRAMOPHONE MEDIA is another outstanding addition to LIVEXLIVE’s complementary businesses. As an artist-first platform, LIVEXLIVE continues to aggregate synergetic businesses as well as experienced professionals who are positioned to assist and collaborate with artists on attracting superfans, building long-term franchises in audio music, podcasting/vodcasting, OTT linear channels, NFTs, merchandise, PPV, and live streaming."

GAZIT added, "We are super excited to join forces with LIVEXLIVE and support the platform and its associated artists with all-encompassing PR services and development. The foundation of GRAMOPHONE MEDIA is supporting musicians of all levels to achieve notoriety and credibility. Together, we can really add value to all of LIVEXLIVE offerings as well as bring new artists to the platform."

« see more Net News