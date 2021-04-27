Pushkarenko

CTV O&O CFRN-TV (CTV EDMONTON)/EDMONTON Sr. Producer BRENT PUSHKARENKO has rejoined CORUS ENTERTAINMENT as Station Mgr. at News-Talk CHED-A and News CHQT-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 880)/EDMONTON and and Dir./Radio News for ALBERTA, including CHED, CHQT, and News-Talk CHQR-A/CALGARY.

PUSHKARENKO said, “After nearly a decade away, I am thrilled to be returning to CORUS ENTERTAINMENT as the director of radio news in ALBERTA and as EDMONTON station manager. I am eager to take on the newly-created position in mid-JUNE, leading some of the industry’s top media professionals, and with a vision to not only maintain, but build on the successes achieved by 630 CHED and GLOBAL NEWS RADIO.”

“The future is bright for all of our stations in ALBERTA, and combined with the success of GLOBAL NEWS, I see the EDMONTON and CALGARY operations continuing to grow and to uphold their status as the number-one source of information for Albertans,” he added.

VP/News, Local Stations ALEXANDRA HENDERSON said, “BRENT’s leadership experience, his passion for radio and his well-honed news instincts are just some of the reasons we are thrilled he is returning to the 630 CHED and GLOBAL NEWS RADIO newsroom.”

« see more Net News