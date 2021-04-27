De Shawn

The founder of a new podcast and music streaming app owned and operated by members of the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities is launching an INDIEGOGO campaign to raise funds for the app's launch. Queer/Trans People of Color (QTPOC) advocate ANNA DE SHAWN and her E3 MEDIA are raising money for THE QUBE, the new app, which would feature original and curated content.



The campaign will kick off on JUNE 1st 8-9p (ET) with a free virtual concert, “E3 RADIO PRESENTS COMMUNITY CONCERT & CROWDFUND,” with prominent LGBTQ talent including BE STEADWELL; 100% of proceeds will be ticketed for development of the QUBE app and recruitment of LGBTQ talent. Register for the event here. The INDIEGOGO campaign will go live on JUNE 1st as well at this link.

« see more Net News