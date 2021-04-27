Primero

Longtime ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) SVP/Marketing BROOKE PRIMERO is departing, effective TODAY (5/28). She will initially take some time off to be with her family, but will launch marketing consultancy LEFTCOAST NASH in the fall. She can be reached via her new company email address, Brooke@leftcoastnash.com, or on INSTAGRAM @leftcoastnash.

PRIMERO joined the ACM as Sr. Dir./Publicity & Marketing in 2007 from entertainment PR and marketing firm BRAGMAN NYMAN CAFARELLI, where she held the title of Sr. Director and led the special events team for six years (NET NEWS 6/28/07).

For ACM needs or partnerships, reach out to Sr. Mgr./Marketing MELISSA MOLDAVIAN at Melissa@acmcountry.com. PRIMERO tells ALL ACCESS that MOLDOVAN is, “The guru of all things radio, who fearlessly reinvented and produced ACM Radio Row TWICE in two months.”





