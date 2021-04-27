Moore (Photo: Cody Villalobos)

More performers have been added to the BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX's GRAND OLE OPRY show, including JUSTIN MOORE, DANIELLE BRADBERY, RILEY GREEN and CALLISTA CLARK, joining the previously announced ALAN JACKSON. The three-day festival in NASHVILLE will take place from FRIDAY, AUGUST 6th through SUNDAY, AUGUST 8th, with the OPRY show closing out the festival. BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) was announced as the title sponsor of the inaugural IndyCar race in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/4).

“When we first began to conceptualize the BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX, we knew music had to be just as big a part of this event as the racing itself, and there is no better partner for this than the GRAND OLE OPRY, the show that made Country music famous,” said BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX CEO MATT CREWS. “We are looking forward to closing out what is sure to be an unforgettable weekend in the best way possible with the GRAND OLE OPRY.”

“The BIG MACHINE MUSIC GRAND PRIX has brought together a course like no other, an artist like no other and a show like no other to create an experience that could only take place here in NASHVILLE,” said OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Pres. SCOTT BAILEY. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to connect artists and fans in such a unique setting.

« see more Net News