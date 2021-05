Bonet

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS WSIG/HARRISONBURG, VA has added KRYSTLE BONET to join CHRIS "CHAPPY" CHAPMAN for morning drive, effective next week. BONET departed VERSTANDIG MEDIA WAYZ/HAGERSTOWN, MD a few months ago, according to WSIG PD PAUL McDANIEL.

Additionally, BONET will continue to host the pre-recorded morning show on CLEVELAND-based internet station JAMMIN' 92.

