Steve Major And Peggy Vesperman

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS has grown the sales team at its VICTOR VALLEY, CA cluster, adding STEVE MAJOR as a Sr. Account Executive and also PEGGY VESPERMAN. MAJOR arrives from iHEARTMEDIA/LAS VEGAS, and VESPERMAN has spent many years in business to business sales.

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS/VICTOR VALLEY Dir./Sales JAMES RIGHTMIRE commented, "As we expand our sales staff and product capabilities, as a company, we are looking for people who have the capacity to learn new skills and represent our 360 degree marketing view. When you have the opportunity to add high-caliber people to your team, you just do it!"

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS EVP CHRIS FLEMING added, "It is one of the great things about our company; the ability to see the future, build the future and act on it, quickly. Many broadcasters are stuck in analysis paralysis mode because they are saddled with too much debt. We are on the other end of the spectrum where we can be creative, execute quality ideas, hire good people and a have a great game plan."

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS/VICTOR VALLEY cluster is Hot AC KZKY (Y102) and News-Talk KIXW-A (TALK 960)/APPLE VALLEY, CA; Country KATJ (KAT COUNTRY 100.7)/GEORGE, CA; Classic Rock KIXA (106.5 THE FOX)/LUCERNE VALLEY, CA; Top 40/Rhythmic KATJ-HD2-K242CS (HD 96.3) and Regional Mexican KXVV (LA X 103.1).

