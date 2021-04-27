KMKT/Katy Country 93.1

ALPHA MEDIA Country KMKT (KATY COUNTRY 93.1)/NORTH DALLAS raised $85,000 during its fifth annual Back The Badge Memorial Golf Tournament, held earlier this month at STONE CREEK GOLF CLUB in SHERMAN, TX. The event was a benefit for the TEXACOMA BACK THE BADGE FOUNDATION, raising money for local law enforcement while breaking the station's previous 2020 record of $52,000.

“Just an incredible year,” said 93.1 KATY COUNTRY Content Dir. and morning host ZAC GRANTHAM. “Our sponsors, loyal listeners, volunteers, and community leaders are simply the best! Over the past five years, $262,000 has been raised to support local law enforcement families in SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA and NORTH TEXAS. We hope this event continues to create an overwhelming sense of love and appreciation for what our first responders do for us on a daily basis.”

